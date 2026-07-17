Forty-six beaches and two marinas are currently flying the Blue Flag of quality and sustainable management of coasts, and 25 of these beaches offer facilities for people with disabilities, the Cyprus Marine Environment Protection Association (Cymepa) said on Friday.

The programme is run by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) and is implemented in more than 50 countries worldwide.

The Blue Flag award is based on strict criteria, including excellent quality of bathing waters, environmental management, safety, services provided, environmental information and education, and the sustainable management of coastal areas.

Of the 46 awarded beaches in Cyprus, 27 are located in Famagusta, three in Larnaca, three in Limassol and 13 in Paphos. The two marinas are Limassol Marina and Ayia Napa Marina.

Cymepa said accessibility was also a priority and at least one beach per municipality was obliged to offer access and WCs for people with disabilities.

Out of the 46 beaches awarded, 25 offer special facilities and infrastructure for people facing mobility difficulties, offering safe access to the sea. Of these, 16 are in Famagusta, three in Larnaca, two in Limassol and four in Paphos.

Eight of these beaches are equipped with the Seatrac system, which allows autonomous access to the sea.