Business leaders, policymakers and other stakeholders met on Friday at a roundtable organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Cyprus (AmCham Cyprus) to discuss the country’s national artificial intelligence strategy and the steps needed to translate it into practical implementation.

The event featured Chief Scientist and chair of the National AI Strategy Demetris Skourides, who addressed participants on the theme ‘Building Cyprus’s AI Future From Vision to National Framework’.

According to AmCham Cyprus, the discussion focused on how Cyprus can harness artificial intelligence to drive innovation, strengthen competitiveness and support sustainable economic growth as the technology continues to reshape economies and industries worldwide.

The chamber said participants examined how Cyprus could position itself at the forefront of the digital economy through a clear national vision supported by an actionable artificial intelligence framework.

A central theme of the discussion was the progress of the National AI Strategy, with particular emphasis placed on moving from strategic planning to implementation.

According to AmCham Cyprus, participants highlighted the importance of ensuring broad stakeholder participation throughout the process.

Moreover, the chamber said that future artificial intelligence initiatives and programmes should be developed through close cooperation between business, government, academia and civil society to create a framework capable of delivering tangible benefits across the country.

Among the priorities discussed was strengthening Cyprus’ economic competitiveness by using artificial intelligence to improve productivity, increase efficiency and create new business opportunities.

Participants also highlighted the importance of attracting investment and highly skilled talent, including technology companies, startups and researchers, by creating a supportive innovation environment.

The discussion also examined ways of accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence across both the public and private sectors to encourage innovation and economic growth.

According to the chamber, participants identified improving public services through digital transformation, preparing the workforce with the skills required for an artificial intelligence-driven economy, and developing a trusted governance framework based on transparency and responsible deployment as additional priorities.

The event also stressed the importance of stronger cooperation between government, industry, academia and society to maximise the benefits of artificial intelligence.

AmCham Cyprus said the discussion reinforced the view that artificial intelligence should be regarded not only as a technological development but as a strategic national priority.

“Through collaboration, stakeholder engagement, investment in talent and responsible implementation, Cyprus has a unique opportunity to establish itself as a regional leader in artificial intelligence and digital innovation,” the chamber stated.

AmCham Cyprus also thanked Skourides for sharing “his vision, expertise and insights” during the event.

The chamber added that it appreciated the contributions of all participants to what it described as “a meaningful dialogue on the future of artificial intelligence in Cyprus”.