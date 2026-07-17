The education ministry’s department of higher education said with the support of public and private universities, it aims at stronger research activity, English-language programmes and Cyprus’ participation in European education and research frameworks

Cyprus is seeking to make higher education a stronger part of its economic and international profile, as the government aims to position the island as a regional academic and research centre.

At the same time, the ministry acknowledged that the sector’s growth must be carefully managed. Student housing, labour-market alignment, quality assurance and the modernisation of the legal framework are among the main issues now shaping the next stage of higher education policy.

The department said Cyprus’ goal was “not simply to attract more students, but to attract students who can contribute to research, innovation and the wider economy, while protecting the reputation of Cypriot degrees.”

How realistic is Cyprus’ ambition to become a regional academic and research centre?

Cyprus has made notable progress in higher education expansion and internationalisation. Over the past two decades, the number and scope of universities, both public and private, has grown substantially, raising academic standards and research capacity, while offering programmes of study aligned with European standards.

Cyprus has successfully attracted international students. As an EU member, Cyprus follows the Bologna Process, applies European quality assurance frameworks and participates in Erasmus+ and EU research programmes, which enhance credibility and mobility.

In addition, world-class research initiatives have been set up by world-renowned researchers from academic institutions and advanced research centres throughout Cyprus, thus supporting the country’s position in global research and development.

In collaboration with the finance ministry, the deputy ministry of innovation, and the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF), the ministry is in the process of amending the legal framework of public universities to include provisions for them to create spin-off companies to maximise the impact of investment in research and development activities.

What role do private universities play in Cyprus’ higher education model?

Cyprus currently has 13 universities: three public, nine private and one branch of a foreign university.

The establishment of private universities became possible with the introduction of The Private Universities Law in 2005. Since then, private university education in Cyprus has experienced rapid growth, with various benefits for the country educationally, economically and socially.

The role of private universities in attracting international students is important. Their flexible structures as private organisations, their collaborations with foreign institutions, and the offering of foreign-language programmes of study, particularly in English, since their establishment have allowed them to maximise their internationalisation by attracting students from countries such as the US, Canada, other third countries, Greece and other European countries.

Their private investments and strategic choices, as well as the development of marketing and internationalisation departments, have been successful in attracting international students, thus contributing to the strategic goal of the ministry to establish Cyprus as an international and regional centre of higher education and research.

Persuading graduates to remain after they complete their studies is part of the ministry policy

What does internationalisation mean in practice?

The strategy for the internationalisation of higher education aims to strengthen Cyprus’ position as an international education and research hub by increasing the global attractiveness, competitiveness and outward orientation of its higher education system.

This includes attracting more international students through targeted promotion and incentives, expanding the availability of programmes offered in foreign languages, particularly English, developing stronger strategic partnerships with universities abroad, promoting student and staff mobility, and encouraging joint degrees, cross-border academic initiatives and research cooperation.

Is Cyprus targeting more students, or better-qualified ones?

The strategy is focused on attracting the right students rather than simply increasing student numbers. Having as a goal the establishment of Cyprus as a regional higher education hub, the current priority is to attract academically qualified students who can contribute to research, innovation and the labour market, while safeguarding the reputation and quality of Cyprus’ higher education.

Protecting the reputation of Cypriot degrees remains a fundamental priority for the ministry. Through strong quality assurance mechanisms, accredited programmes, rigorous admission procedures and close cooperation with the Cyprus Agency of Quality Assurance and Accreditation in Higher Education (CYQAA), Cyprus seeks to ensure that growth is sustainable and based on academic excellence.

Why are international students central to the ministry’s strategy?

International students are an important factor for the development of Cyprus’ higher education sector over the coming decade.

Our objective, however, is not simply to raise the number of international students but to attract those who can contribute meaningfully to the advancement of academic knowledge and research.

What makes Cyprus attractive to foreign students?

Cyprus has increasingly positioned itself as an attractive destination for international students by combining European academic credibility with regional accessibility and a high quality of life.

As a member of the EU, Cyprus offers a variety of degrees that are internationally recognised and aligned with European higher education standards, giving graduates mobility and professional opportunities across Europe and beyond.

Cyprus’ strong appeal lies in its safety and stability, factors that are important to international students. Cyprus is considered one of the safer countries in the wider region, offering a secure and high-quality living environment.

Its strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa further enhances its role as an educational bridge.

Why does the expansion of English-language degrees in public universities matter?

The expansion of foreign-language undergraduate programmes in public universities is significantly important for the future of higher education in Cyprus. The internationalisation of public universities is vital, as it is a core strategic pillar required to boost global competitiveness and ultimately establish Cyprus as a prominent regional and international hub for education and research.

Currently, private universities hold a distinct advantage because many of them already offer a wide range of English-language undergraduate programmes.

The new legislation that allows public universities to offer foreign-language undergraduate degrees will give public universities an equal chance to compete, upgrade the standing of public institutions on the educational map, and create a healthier, more balanced environment for attracting talent.

Ultimately, offering these programmes in English is not just an option but a necessity. The strategic plan explicitly highlights it as essential for attracting international students, as it breaks down language barriers and opens access to individuals from diverse countries around the world.

Is student housing becoming one of the sector’s main constraints?

In the ministry’s Strategic Plan, student housing is addressed within the context of the internationalisation and modernisation of higher education. The ministry recognises that the availability of adequate, affordable and high-quality student accommodation is an important requirement for internationalisation.

Student housing is treated as a critical barrier to education. The strategic focus is to ensure that high costs do not force students to abandon their studies or decline enrolment.

Therefore, the ministry supports initiatives that incentivise the development of student residential units. These actions are designed to ensure that accommodation remains affordable, accessible to domestic and international students alike.

The government is subsidising public universities to build student halls of residence. Private universities largely fulfil their accommodation needs through partnerships with private developers or through university-managed purpose-built student accommodation.

Where is the biggest labour-market gap?

The most significant gap is the skills mismatch between what higher education provides and what the labour market needs. Graduate employability is high, but a high proportion of graduates are in jobs that do not align with the level and field of their studies.

The objective is therefore to ensure that the programmes of study offered by higher education institutions correspond to what the Cyprus economy needs.

Together with labour-market trends and forecasting from the CYSkills-AI project, surveys commissioned by the ministry are designed to inform decisions about the design and orientation of programmes of study. The tools to measure the scale of the issue exist. What remains is for this evidence to be fully embedded in institutions’ programme planning.

Creating knowledge that businesses can use and jobs that require high-level skills

Can higher education become a stronger part of Cyprus’ economic model?

The Strategic Plan considers this a core objective. The economic contribution of the higher education sector depends on three axes.

The first is research, innovation and skilled employment. When higher education institutions do research and take part in European programmes, they create knowledge that businesses can use and jobs that require high-level skills. These are the kind of well-paid, knowledge-based jobs that keep talented people in Cyprus.

The second is talent attraction and retention. The argument rests not only on drawing students and academics to Cyprus but on persuading graduates to remain after they complete their studies. This is where labour-market linkage and post-study employment incentives become decisive.

The third area is the connection between higher education institutions and the labour market. The Strategic Plan provides for cooperation between higher education institutions and the private sector, and for a framework of micro-credentials supporting reskilling and upskilling aligned with labour-market needs.

What are the risks if the sector grows too quickly?

Rapid growth of the higher education sector carries real risks. For this reason, growth must be guided by evidence and remain a matter of policy planning. Managed expansion protects the value and credibility of Cyprus’ higher education sector.

In this context, the department of higher education will undertake a Higher Education Capacity Mapping Study in Cyprus.

The study will provide a comprehensive diagnostic of the sector, with particular emphasis on the sustainability of higher education institutions and their programmes.

What would success look like in five to ten years?

Success in five to ten years would be reflected in the overall impact of higher education on Cyprus’ economy, society and international profile. We would expect to see stronger research performance, greater participation in international research and innovation projects, and an increased ability of higher education institutions to attract competitive research funding and talented researchers.

Success would also be reflected in a more engaged and powerful international student community, with students contributing to research, innovation, entrepreneurship and intercultural exchange. This would further enrich the academic environment and strengthen the international outlook of our institutions.

Ultimately, the goal is a higher education sector that serves as a driver of innovation, talent development and economic competitiveness, making a meaningful contribution to the long-term prosperity and sustainable development of Cyprus.