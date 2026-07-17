Ten students in Cyprus are set to receive a significant boost to their maritime education as Safe Bulkers has officially launched its sixth annual scholarship programme.

Chief executive Polys V. Hajioannou confirmed this week that the company is offering ten awards of €10,000 each for the 2026–2027 academic year to support those pursuing careers in the industry.

The programme is open to Cypriot citizens and Greek citizens permanently settled in Cyprus, including students graduating from secondary schools on the island and those already studying at universities in Greece, the United Kingdom or elsewhere abroad.

Successful applicants will be selected on the basis of academic performance and financial circumstances, with the scholarships intended for students planning to build a career in the maritime industry.

The awards cover undergraduate and postgraduate master’s programmes in naval architecture and marine engineering, mechanical and electrical engineering, as well as electronic, computer and automation engineering.

Eligible disciplines also include computer science, cyber security, artificial intelligence, data science analytics, shipping law and master’s programmes in shipping, trade and finance.

High school graduates must have been accepted by a relevant university and hold either a school leaving certificate with a grade of at least 18 out of 20 or an A-level grade of B or higher in mathematics or physics.

Students at UK universities must have an annual average above 60 per cent or a 2:1 classification, while those attending Greek polytechnic institutions require an average above 6.5.

Applicants seeking support for a UK master’s programme must hold either a Greek polytechnic degree with a grade of at least 7.5 or a UK university degree classified as 2:1. Students at other overseas universities must have an annual average equivalent to “Very Good” or higher.

Alongside academic achievement, the assessment will consider family or marital status and the applicant’s family income during the previous year.

Applications can be submitted through the dedicated scholarship portal, with the deadline set for August 31, 2026. Supporting documents and academic certificates may follow if they are unavailable when the initial application is made, although all required material must be provided before final approval.

The new call follows the previous programme, under which ten students received €10,000 each for the 2025–2026 academic year.

Safe Bulkers, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Euronext Athens, said the initiative forms part of its environmental, social and governance policy. The company also supports maritime education through a separate cadet programme with the Cyprus Maritime Academy (CyMA).