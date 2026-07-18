Global investments in fusion energy hit a record of $4.48 billion in the ‌year since last July, according to a survey released this week, a milestone driven by hopes the emerging industry can help meet rising demand for electricity in the long term.

Fusion reactors, which are in the experimental stage, jam light atoms such as hydrogen ​together under extreme heat and pressure to produce large amounts of energy without releasing greenhouse gases or creating ​long-lasting nuclear waste.

Last year’s total investment in 56 private companies was the highest since ⁠the survey began in 2021 and 69 per cent higher than the previous year, the Washington-based Fusion Industry Association survey ​said. Total investments since the survey began in 2021 hit more than $14.2 billion.

The investment surge signals growing confidence that ​fusion can move from the laboratory to the grid, though companies still face significant technical hurdles before it can produce power commercially.

“This report shows that the fusion industry is fundamentally on its pathway to commercialization,” said Andrew Holland, FIA’s CEO. “The thing that’s driving ​a lot of this is the need for new electricity sources, the long-term identified growth of data centers and ​artificial intelligence.”

Companies building fusion reactors believe it can begin to produce power in the early 2030s. There are plenty of hurdles.

Some of ‌the ⁠tallest are boosting the efficiency of fusion reactions and sustaining them so that they can generate more power than goes into the plant to begin with. Another is developing materials that can withstand the constant bombardment of neutrons released with the energy from fusion reactions.

While the US. has more fusion companies than any other country, they are ​mostly dependent on private investments ​as US. government funding ⁠is only about half as much as China’s.

The growth in private investments in fusion occurred as two companies began paths to becoming publicly traded. General Fusion, (GFUZ.O), a Canadian company, ​said earlier this year it is going public in the US. in a deal ​of about $1 ⁠billion with blank-check company Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III.

Google-backed TAE Technologies said late last year it is going public through a $6 billion reverse merger with social media company Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT.O), which is majority owned by a revocable trust of ⁠President ​Donald Trump’s.

The survey includes four private companies in China, including one ​new company, but FIA said it represents an incomplete picture of what is going on in the country, saying press reports have indicated there ​are several more companies there backed by both government and private funding.