Those in Cyprus in the summer months are spoiled for choice – sandy beaches to sink your feet in, cool mountain air to escape to and plenty of lively festivals that celebrate local life and tradition. One such event is coming up at the end of this month in Larnaca, bringing immersive experiences, Cypriot flavours, crafts and, of course, music.

The annual Pasta Flavours event at Ayios Theodoros returns on July 31 with a rich agenda. This is the inaugural event of the village’s 12th Arts & Culture Festival, which will continue in early August with big concerts and events.

Held at the village’s Riverside Recreation Area, Pasta Flavours will feature experiential workshops showing how homemade pasta is done in Cyprus, specifically the ‘sklinitzia’ kind.

There will also be demonstrations and tastings of ‘xontrofide’ pasta with tomato and ‘tri’ with milk, sharing with visitors the flavours of the country. Stalls will also be set up selling traditional products and offering complimentary tastings, while food and drink stalls operate. Souvlaki, beers and more are on the night’s menu.

The festivities will peak with the live entertainment programme, which includes dance performances by the Pentaschoinos Folklore Group and a live traditional music programme by the popular Cypriot singer Stephanos Pelekanis.

Pasta Flavours

Traditional Cypriot pasta demonstrations and tastings, vendors, folklore dancing and music by Stephanos Pelekanis. July 31. Agios Theodoros Larnaca. 7pm. Free entrance. Tel: 24-322010. www.agiostheodoros.org