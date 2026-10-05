Allwyn AG purchased 1,019,473 of its own shares on Euronext Athens between September 28, 2026 and October 2, 2026, for a total consideration of €11,633,881.62, the company announced.

The transactions were executed as part of an ongoing share buyback programme that was originally announced on June 4, 2026.

The buyback activity began on September 28, 2026, when the firm acquired 252,056 shares at an average price of €11.3535 per share, representing a total outlay of €2,861,717.80.

On September 29, 2026, the company purchased a further 223,513 shares at an average price of €11.4068, bringing the daily consideration to €2,549,568.09.

Transactions continued on September 30, 2026, with the acquisition of 195,353 shares at an average price of €11.5298 per share, amounting to €2,252,381.02.

On October 1, 2026, the entity bought 180,254 shares at an average price of €11.5392, with total consideration reaching €2,079,986.96.

The weekly buyback concluded on October 2, 2026, when 168,297 shares were acquired at an average price of €11.2315, totaling €1,890,227.76.

Following the completion of these transactions, the company holds 44,823,819 of its own shares, representing 5.56 per cent of the total number of issued shares.