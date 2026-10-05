A British father whose three-year-old son died after falling from a fourth-floor hotel window in Paphos arrived at court on Monday morning, where he is due to be sentenced after pleading guilty to causing the child’s death by a rash or negligent act.

The 37-year-old father pleaded guilty at his last appearance on September 22, with the case adjourned until October 5 for the presentation of the facts, mitigation and sentencing.

His son died on July 12 after falling from a fourth-floor window at a hotel in Chlorakas, where the family had been staying.

The father was arrested following the incident and initially remanded in custody as police investigated the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

His lawyer, Alexandros Alexandrou, had subsequently asked the attorney-general to suspend the prosecution on humanitarian and public-interest grounds, citing the devastating impact of the child’s death on the family.

The request was rejected and the prosecution continued.

Following the guilty plea last month, Alexandrou said the decision had been taken after the legal process and possible consequences of a trial had been fully explained to his client.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

The defence is expected to present mitigation on Monday before the court determines the sentence. Alexandrou previously said the defence would seek the minimum possible penalty, noting that sentencing options could include a suspended prison sentence or a fine.

The father had been permitted to return to the UK during the proceedings for his son’s funeral, under conditions imposed by the court.