Fourteen productions for children aged zero to 18 are coming up with the latest Mitsikouri International Performing Arts Festival for Children and Young People. Performances from 11 countries are participating this year in the festival which will once again tour the island, spreading events to Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and the Famagusta district.

Organised by the Centre for Theatre for Children and Young People – ASSITEJ Cyprus, the festival expands to all Cyprus districts this year, bringing high-quality performing artists to young audiences all over the country.

Productions from France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Japan, Switzerland, Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Sweden, Luxembourg and Cyprus make up a colourful programme, with particular emphasis on non-verbal or limited-verbal works, making the experience accessible to as many children as possible. The international productions are presented under the auspices of the respective embassies and cultural organisations of their countries of origin.

A special place in the programme is given to the fully inclusive Norwegian production Helix – The Hanging Garden, presented in collaboration with the ENA Foundation and the University of Limassol. Following its final performance, a roundtable discussion will take place on inclusion and accessibility in the performing arts.

Belgian production PLOCK! will be presented

Lithuanian production Kuris Kuri will be presented in open public squares, with the support of the Cyprus Sports Organisation, as part of the BeActive and Sport for All programmes. As part of the festival’s collaboration with the Leventis Gallery, the Belgian production PLOCK! will be presented, bringing the performing and visual arts closer to children and their families.

The French production Souvenirs is presented in collaboration with the Nicosia International Festival 2026. The programme also includes Immobile & Rebondi by French Compagnie Lamento, the participatory Archipelago from Italy, Club Origami from the United Kingdom and Japan, The Story of Larry from Switzerland, the Dutch productions WOW! and Be Kind, DUST from Sweden, Coperta from Luxembourg and the Cypriot production Kiki and Koko go Loco.

The festival will open on Saturday, October 10, with a festive walking event in the heart of Nicosia. Music, surprises and creative interventions will accompany the procession to the Melina Mercouri Cultural Centre, where the official opening of the festival will take place.

Parallel programmes, workshops, networking events and beyond add to the agenda this year, making this a truly exciting edition to look forward to.

3rd Mitsikouri International Performing Arts Festival for Children and Young People

Festival with 14 productions for children ages 0 to 18. October 10-18. Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and Famagusta. www.assitej-international.org, www.soldoutticketbox.com/el/event/mitsikouri-festival-2026