Reconstruction and repair works on the boxed stormwater culvert beneath Digeni Akrita Avenue in central Nicosia began on Monday and are expected to last around 28 weeks, Nicosia district government organisation general manager Constantinos Parmaklis said.

Parmaklis said the culvert was built around 50 years ago and had deteriorated due to its age and increased traffic, making the works necessary for safety reasons.

The project will be carried out in four phases to minimise disruption to traffic, starting with the section of Digeni Akrita avenue between Kalliopoleos and Larnakos avenues.

The works will include shoring up the ground and installing shotcrete reinforcement and are expected to be completed by December 4.

Parmaklis assured the public that access to shops along the avenue would be maintained, adding that weather conditions had been taken into account when planning the works.

He said the condition of the culvert could eventually cause the road surface to subside, particularly under the weight of heavy vehicles, and stressed that the project was intended to prevent this from happening.

A dedicated page has been created on the organisation’s website providing information on alternative traffic routes.