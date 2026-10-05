Cyprus and India are preparing the next phase of their maritime cooperation, with a business forum planned in Mumbai in November and Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis expected to travel to India with a maritime business delegation.

Indian High Commissioner Manish Manish, emphasising the outcome of a series of maritime engagements held in Cyprus from September 28 to October 1, said preparations for both initiatives were discussed as the two countries seek to expand commercial and institutional links in shipping.

The programme followed the first India–Cyprus Joint Maritime Committee meeting, held in Limassol on September 29 under the bilateral Agreement on Merchant Shipping signed in 2017.

The meeting was co-chaired by Theodoulos Mesimeris, Acting Permanent Secretary of the Shipping Deputy Ministry, and Venkatesapathy S., Joint Secretary for International Cooperation at India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The Indian delegation also included Deependra Singh Bisen, Deputy Director General at the Directorate General of Shipping, while Manish and High Commission official Subhash Jangala joined its meetings with Cypriot maritime authorities and industry representatives.

Discussions covered maritime education and training, investment opportunities, the exchange of policies and strategies and cooperation within the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) on issues of mutual interest.

The two sides also examined prospects in maritime services, shipping finance, ship repair and recycling, seafarer training and welfare and green shipping.

Beyond the committee meeting, the Indian delegation held talks with the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC), shipping and maritime companies, the Cyprus Ports Authority and the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI).

It also visited the Port of Limassol, while the wider programme focused on identifying areas where companies and institutions from both countries could deepen cooperation.

Looking ahead, preparations were discussed for Hadjimanolis’ forthcoming visit to India, during which she is expected to be accompanied by a maritime business delegation.

In addition, a Maritime Business Forum is planned in Mumbai in November 2026, with the aim of bringing together companies from the two countries to explore partnerships and investment opportunities.

According to Manish, the latest engagements form part of the broader India–Cyprus Joint Action Plan, which seeks to strengthen bilateral cooperation across a number of areas, including maritime affairs.