Cyprus’ securities regulator has ordered the suspension of trading in the shares of four companies listed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) because they failed to publish required financial reports.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) said on Monday that its board had decided to ask the CSE to suspend trading in the shares of Toxotis Investments Public Ltd, A. Tsokkos Hotels Public Ltd, Dome Investments Public Company Ltd and Karyes Investment Public Company Ltd.

The decision was taken at a CySEC board meeting on September 28 and the suspensions took effect on October 2, 2026.

The regulator said the suspensions would remain in place until the companies meet their reporting obligations, and in any event no later than December 11, 2026.

CySEC said the action was necessary because investors had not been given the financial information required to assess the companies’ financial position.

Toxotis Investments was found to have failed to publish four financial reports covering periods from 2024 and 2025.

These include its half-year financial report for the period ending June 30, 2024, its annual financial report for the year ending December 31, 2024, its half-year report for the period ending June 30, 2025, and its annual report for the year ending December 31, 2025.

The other three companies were found to have failed to publish their annual financial reports for the year ending December 31, 2025.

CySEC said A. Tsokkos Hotels, Dome Investments and Karyes Investment had therefore not met their obligations to provide investors with the latest required financial information.

The regulator asked the CSE to suspend trading in the shares of all four companies under its powers under Cyprus’ investment services and regulated markets legislation.

The suspension will apply until the outstanding reporting requirements are met, subject to the December 11 deadline set by CySEC.