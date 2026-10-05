The love, pain and strength of every mother find a voice at the Medieval Monastery of Ayia Napa, say organisers of an upcoming event as the Cultural Academy Ayios Epifanios presents the artistic tribute The Echo of Our Mother on Friday, October 9.

The performance in Greek (titled Tis Manas Mas Icho) will be presented twice next Friday, at 7pm and 9pm. Through words, music and movement, stories will come alive that begin with the figure of the Mother–Virgin Mary, a symbol of care and protection deeply rooted in Cypriot memory. From there, the stories will extend to the women and mothers who have passed through this place, generation after generation.

Following in their footsteps, the tribute draws on historical research, archaeological evidence and oral traditions, bringing before audiences the echo of the Mother and mothers that has travelled through to the present day.

Leading the performance’s research is Christina Kakkoura, who will narrate on the night along with Giorgos Papakonstantinou. Bringing the musical element, Kyriakos Hadjiandreou, Andreas Siantanis, Panayiotis Koumasis and Theofanis Theofanous will perform live, while Daniel Poyatzis will sing Byzantine chants. In charge of movement, the cultural workshop Para ti Limni will perform, wrapping up this special cultural event in Ayia Napa.

The Echo of Our Mother (Tis Manas Mas Icho)

Narration, music and movement performance telling stories about women, mothers and Virgin Mary. October 9. Medieval Monastery of Ayia Napa. 7pm and 9pm. In Greek. Free admission. Reservations needed. Tel: 99 512250 (Monday–Friday, 9am–1pm). https://forms.gle/SWcH4pSJczHXhDZA