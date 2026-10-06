A 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection with an online fraud case involving €34,600 taken from a Limassol woman’s bank account, police said on Tuesday.

The case opened after a 64-year-old Limassol resident reported in February that she had received a text message appearing to come from a private courier company.

The woman clicked on a link in the message and attempted to pay a €3.46 delivery fee.

She then discovered that €34,600 had been withdrawn from her bank account.

Investigations by the cybercrime subdivision led to evidence against the 23-year-old, who was arrested under a court warrant and remains in custody.

He is expected to appear before the Limassol district court on Tuesday for a remand order.

Police investigations are ongoing.