California Governor Gavin Newsom has lashed out at President Donald Trump for remarks to a crowd of his supporters in Nebraska’s farm belt suggesting that Iran could “take out” a major US city like Los Angeles or San Diego.

Newsom denounced the Republican president as “deranged and dangerous” following Trump’s appearance at a political rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, on Monday, about a month before midterm elections that could sweep Democrats back in control of Congress.

Trump drew fire for comments he delivered as he spoke about American wartime economic sacrifices, saying he was determined to “see a tremendous victory, because it verifies all the things we did.”

“And again, remember, with the war, it’s just artificial, it’s a little bit high, it’s a small price to pay,” he added, apparently referring to rising prices of fuel, fertilizer and other products attributed to energy market disruptions from the war.

“It’s a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, for keeping our country safe. They could take out a city. Let ’em take out Los Angeles, let ’em take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay, and it’s going to be over with very soon,” he said.

“It’s essentially almost over with,” Trump went on. “But it’s going to end very soon, and it’s going to end one way or the other.”

Trump has shrugged off inflation concerns stemming from the Iran conflict before, and even downplayed his concerns about the potential for Iran or its allies to launch an attack on US soil.

But Monday’s comments prompted a backlash from California officials.

Newsom, a Democrat who has positioned himself as a major political foil to Trump and is considered a possible candidate for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2028, swiftly countered Trump’ Nebraska remarks on social media.

Newsom juxtaposed a video clip of Trump in Grand Island with mention of the president’s previous rhetoric to justify deploying US military troops to Los Angeles and other cities to fight crime and enforce immigration.

“After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should ‘take out’ Los Angeles and San Diego,” Newsom wrote on his X account.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, a Democrat and former member of Congress, likewise chided Trump for his comments.

“The president of the United States suggested that a foreign government attack Los Angeles. His statements against our city are dangerous and could potentially compromise our safety,” Bass said in a statement.

There was no immediate response from the White House to a request by Reuters for comment on criticism of Trump’s remarks.

Los Angeles and San Diego rank as the largest and second-largest cities in California by population, and LA ranks as the second-most populous city in the nation, trailing only New York City.