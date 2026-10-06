Cyprus’ registered unemployment rose by 9.7 per cent year on year in September, driven mainly by public administration and defence, information and communication, and administrative and support services, according to figures released on Tuesday by the statistical service (Cystat).

The number of unemployed persons registered at district labour offices reached 8,366 at the end of September, compared with 7,624 in the same month last year, an increase of 742 people.

Compared with August, however, the actual number fell from 12,385.

The seasonally adjusted figure moved in the opposite direction, rising to 10,809 from 10,715 in August. It was also above the 9,895 recorded in September 2025.

The seasonally adjusted total stood at 10,082 in January, 10,095 in February and 10,292 in March, before rising to 10,565 in April.

It then stood at 10,518 in May, 10,663 in June, 10,601 in July and 10,715 in August, before reaching 10,809 in September.

By economic activity, wholesale and retail trade recorded the highest number of registered unemployed in September, at 1,402, compared with 1,364 a year earlier.

Public administration and defence followed with 1,050, up from 866 in September 2025, while professional, scientific and technical activities rose to 855 from 780. Accommodation and food service activities increased to 815 from 768.

Meanwhile, information and communication rose to 549 from 432, while manufacturing increased to 506 from 453.

Education accounted for 491 registered unemployed, compared with 422 a year earlier, while administrative and support service activities rose to 436 from 355. Financial and insurance activities increased to 407 from 375.

Construction, by contrast, fell to 394 from 419, while human health and social work activities rose to 299 from 285.

Transportation and storage also increased, reaching 293 compared with 266 in September 2025.

The number of newcomers registered as unemployed fell to 268 from 280 a year earlier.

Elsewhere, other service activities rose to 215 from 188, while arts, entertainment and recreation stood at 170, compared with 169 a year earlier. Real estate activities increased to 128 from 92.

Agriculture, forestry and fishing fell to 46 from 53, while water supply, sewerage and waste management declined to 16 from 21.

Activities of extra-territorial organisations and bodies remained at 10, while activities of households fell to nine from 10.

Finally, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined to four from nine, while mining and quarrying fell to three from seven.