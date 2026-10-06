MahallArt 26, the flagship programme of Larnaka 2030, is about to begin, and throughout autumn, it will highlight different Larnaca neighbourhoods, its streets, courtyards, history and people. On October 8, 9 and 10, the festival spreads to the neighbourhood of Ais Yiannis.

A rich and free programme will unfold, developed with local residents in mind, their experiences and the particular character of Ais Yiannis. MahallArt opens on Thursday, October 8 at Ais Yiannis Square with a cinema night. Ken Loach’s film The Old Oak will be screened at 8pm, in English with subtitles in Greek.

Then, a festival night will follow on Friday, October 9. Art walks around the neighbourhood, with the participation of Ars Nova Choir Cyprus, Sofia Kalli in the theatre piece Our Friend Lata, Dance House by Kalia dance school, photographer Filippos Sotiriou and Artemisia Vasileiou.

The night also includes the screening of Myths of Cyprus, in collaboration with the Press and Information Office, and a series of workshops at the square. Between 7pm and 9pm, a tote-bag printing workshop with Lyolya Filimonova and Ariana Zakou will take place, as well as the creation of a collective artwork, an interactive music workshop with Narcie Hadjiconstantinou, and METRO live cooking with Ioannis Petros Eleftheriades. The night will close with a concert by The Tease at 9.30pm.

Sunday’s programme has an open discussion about MahallArt at the Politikos Omilos Vasilitzia club house at 10.30am with free coffee, treats and admission.

And this is just the beginning of MahallArt, as the festival will continue until November 8, visiting and activating the neighbourhoods of the Stavrodromi area, Dromolaxia-Meneou-Kiti and the Ayioi Anargyroi refugee settlement.

MahallArt Cultural Festival

Walks, workshops, performances and screenings. Organised by Larnaka 2030. October 8-10. Ais Yiannis neighbourgood, Larnaca. www.larnaka2030.eu/activity/maxalart-2026/