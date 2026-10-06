The trial of suspended Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos, accused of rape, continued on Tuesday with the testimony of a key prosecution witness.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the witness was a senior police official who at the time of the alleged crime served at CID headquarters.

Following the official’s testimony, the witness was cross-examined by the defendant’s attorneys – Christos Pourgourides and Nondas Korakidis.

Phedonos himself made an appearance at the Paphos criminal court.

The court set the next hearing for October 15.

The alleged victim has yet to testify. Reports said she would take the stand as the last witness for the prosecution, and would likely testify via video conference.

Information about the trial is scant, as it is being held behind closed doors. Hearings began in July.

Phedonos faces five distinct charges: rape; indecent assault against a woman; indecent assault against a woman by another act (meaning non-physical); assault causing actual bodily harm; and administering a drug or substance to another person with the intent of rendering that person unable to resist.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.