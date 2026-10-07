Two evenings dedicated to improvisation, experimentation and contemporary music-making are coming up this weekend in Nicosia as Breach Festival returns for its fifth edition. This time, it takes over Ktirion 53 in the old city, between October 9 and 10, bringing artists from Cyprus, the Netherlands, Lebanon and Greece.

Over five years of festival editions, Breach Festival has evolved into a space dedicated to improvisation, creating opportunities for music to go beyond boundaries. Contemporary sound practices, unexpected tunes and arrangements made on the spot are created as those involved respond to the setting, the audiences and the musicians characterise its performances.

Breach Festival has opened up a world of possibilities for music-making in Cyprus and beyond. Artists of different generations, musical languages and approaches to creation come together each year, offering listeners new sonic experiences.

In the 2026 programme, acoustic and electronic sounds, traditional and contemporary instruments, and sonic research coexist across a programme of six distinct performances.

“At Breach,” say organisers, “music is created and transformed in the very moment we experience it. Active listening, interaction and exchange lie at the heart of every musical act, turning each concert into a unique encounter between the musicians, the space and the audience.”

The first evening opens with Breach Trio, formed especially for the festival’s fifth anniversary. Alkis Nicolaides, Andria Nicodemou and Giorgos Bizios, three active and representative voices of Cyprus’ improvised and experimental music scene, come together as a trio for the first time.

Alkis Nicolaides (photo: Kyriakos Xristodoulides)

A special place in this year’s programme is held by Duo Baars-Henneman from the Netherlands, which will perform on the first evening, followed by the duo Karşına, featuring Elena Xyda on voice and lafta and Stavroula Constanti on ney, opening a different path between musical traditions and contemporary practices.

On Saturday, October 10, Ralph Chbeir from Lebanon explores the possibilities of electric bass and electronics, while Circa 19, featuring Thanos Kazantzis on drums and Dimos Vryzas on violin and electronics, bring their own approach to improvisation and sonic exploration to the festival.

The programme concludes with the Cypriot trio The Portal, featuring Giorgos Holland, Stelios Antoniou and Giannis Lautaris, combining flute, drums, modular synthesisers, voice, percussion and electronics.

“At Breach Festival,” conclude organisers, “no one knows exactly what will happen before it happens.”

The festival is organised by the non-profit organisation Make Music Cyprus and forms part of an international network of collaborations with Irtijal Festival in Lebanon and SPACE21 in Kurdistan/Iraq.

5th Breach Festival

Music festival with artists from Cyprus, the Netherlands, Lebanon, and Greece, playing experimental, improvisational music. Organised by Make Music Cyprus, part of an international network of collaborations with Irtijal Festival in Lebanon and SPACE21 in Kurdistan/Iraq. October 9-10. Ktirion 53, Nicosia. €15 or €25 for two-day pass. Tickets: More.com