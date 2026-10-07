A 49-year-old food delivery driver was robbed in Larnaca on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

The man was riding his motorcycle in an area of Larnaca at around 11.20pm when he was approached by a group of about 10 people with their faces covered.

The suspects reportedly pulled a knife on him, prompting the driver to run away and leave his motorcycle at the scene.

He later found the motorcycle in another area of Larnaca and nearby discovered his food delivery bag on fire.

The man told police the bag contained cash and several personal documents.

Larnaca CID is continuing investigations into the case.