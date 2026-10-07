Hourly paid government staff are calling off their protests after their collective agreement was approved on Wednesday at an island-wide meeting.

The proposal was submitted to the trade unions on September 28 during a meeting between President Nikos Christodoulides and the leaders of the hourly workers’ trade unions, in the presence of the finance minister.

It provided for general pay increases of 2 per cent from October 1 this year and 1.5 per cent from January 1, 2027, plus other secondary benefits, including medical care not covered by Gesy.

The collective agreement is valid from January 1, 2025, till December 31, 2027.

SEK trade union representative George Constantinou said the proposal was passed by the majority and would come into effect immediately, particularly benefitting the lowest paid workers.

Constantinou said the trade unions would inform the government in writing that the proposal had been accepted.

PEO trade union representative Stavros Andreou said the agreement was the result of efforts by the trade unions over the past 18 months, adding that the agreement laid solid foundations for the way ahead.

On behalf of Deok, Andreas Antoniou said the low income workers would see their salaries improving and that benefits would be paid on time.