Three municipalities in the Paphos region have received Green City of Cyprus titles at the Cyprus Environmental Awards 2025, with the Paphos regional tourism board (Etap Paphos) highlighting their efforts in sustainability and environmental protection.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the Paphos regional tourism board congratulated the municipalities of Paphos, Ierokipia and Polis Chrysochous for their distinctions, saying the awards demonstrated the local authorities’ commitment to the green transition, sustainable development and environmental protection.

The Municipality of Paphos was recognised for expanding its green spaces and implementing environmental projects.

It won in the Water Resources Management category for its urban green space borehole irrigation network.

The Municipality of Ierokipia also received an award in the Water Resources Management category for using recycled sewage water to maintain coastal greenery during periods of drought.

Ierokipia was also recognised in the Green Areas and Urban Biodiversity category for measures to enhance its urban greenery.

The Municipality of Polis Chrysochous was recognised for its work promoting environmental awareness, education and ecotourism.

Its initiatives have sought to link the environment with culture through specialised museums dedicated to reptiles, amphibians and the sea.

Etap Paphos said the combined achievements strengthened the wider Paphos district’s position as a high-quality and sustainable tourist destination.

The board said sustainable tourism remained a strategic priority for the region.

It also called on local stakeholders to continue investing in green infrastructure and resource management.

Etap Paphos extended its congratulations to the mayors, municipal councils and staff involved in securing the distinctions.