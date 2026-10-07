Philip Morris Cyprus has appointed Christos Tsagkalidis as its new general manager as the company marks five years of operations in Cyprus.

Tsagkalidis joins the Cyprus operation after holding senior strategic roles at Philip Morris International (PMI) at European and global level, bringing experience in strategy, business transformation and innovation.

He joined PMI in 2018 and has since held a series of strategic and operational leadership positions at the company’s headquarters.

Most recently, he served as Head of Strategy and Programme Delivery Europe, where he led initiatives supporting PMI’s transformation and the advancement of its vision for a smoke-free future.

During his time with PMI, Tsagkalidis contributed to the design and coordination of transformation and operational excellence programmes across key areas of the business, including finance and corporate affairs.

His work has focused on helping the company deliver its strategic priorities while supporting wider organisational change.

Before joining PMI, Tsagkalidis gained experience in business consulting, entrepreneurship and international business across multiple markets and multinational environments.

His professional expertise includes change management, digital transformation, operational excellence and organisational development.

His leadership approach combines strategic planning with a focus on developing high-performing teams and supporting employees’ professional development.

Tsagkalidis holds an MSc in Mechanical and Industrial Engineering from Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, including studies at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL).

He also holds an Executive MBA from INSEAD, with studies in France and Singapore.

Commenting on the appointment, Tina Davou, Managing Director of PMI for Greece, Cyprus and Malta, said Tsagkalidis’ experience would be important as the Cyprus business enters its next stage.

“Christos has a deep understanding of PMI’s strategic priorities and a strong track record of turning ambitious plans into action,” Davou said.

“His experience at European level, combined with his commitment to people development and innovation, will be valuable as he leads Philip Morris Cyprus into the next chapter of its journey,” she added.

“I look forward to working with him and the team as we continue building on the strong foundations already established in Cyprus,” Davou said.

Tsagkalidis said his appointment came at an important point for the company, which is marking its fifth year of operations in Cyprus.

“As Philip Morris Cyprus marks five years of operations this year, I am proud to take on the leadership of the company at an important stage in its journey,” Tsagkalidis said.

“I look forward to building on the strong foundations established by the team, strengthening our partnerships and making further progress towards our vision of a smoke-free future in Cyprus,” he added.