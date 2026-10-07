One of the world’s most celebrated opera stars will perform on the island this week, joining the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and two soloists at the historic Curium Ancient Theatre. Internationally acclaimed soprano Aida Garifullina, a soloist of the Vienna State Opera and the Metropolitan Opera in New York, will give two exclusive concerts on October 9 and 10.

“Aida Garifullina is one of the most brilliant and sought-after sopranos of our time,” say organisers Celebrity Gala and Papadopoulos & Schinnis. “Her voice has graced the stages of the world’s greatest opera houses: La Scala (Milan), the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden (London), the Metropolitan Opera (New York), the Vienna State Opera, and the Opéra National de Paris. She has performed alongside the greatest artists of the era, including Andrea Bocelli and Plácido Domingo.

“In 2018,” they add, “Aida Garifullina joined Robbie Williams to open the FIFA World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, a performance watched live by over three billion viewers worldwide, making it one of the most-watched musical events in history.”

This season, Garifullina is performing leading roles at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden (London) and the Opéra de Paris and is now preparing for a one-of-a-kind performance in Cyprus.

Audiences at Curium will enjoy a programme with masterpieces of world opera and classical music. The selected pieces include the Habanera from Carmen (Bizet), Juliet’s Waltz (Gounod), O Soave Fanciulla from La Bohème and Lauretta’s aria from Gianni Schicchi (Puccini), the Voices of Spring waltz (Strauss), arias from Eugene Onegin and Iolanta (Tchaikovsky), the Brindisi from La Traviata (Verdi), and other jewels of the world repertoire.

Joining Garifullina on stage this week will be tenor Kirill Sikora and baritone Semyon Antakov, accompanied by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra under the baton of its artistic director and conductor Myron Michailidis.

Aida Garifullina with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra

Concert by world-renowned soprano Aida Garifullina. Joined by tenor Kirill Sikora baritone Semyon Antakov and the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. October 9-10. Curium Ancient Theatre, Limassol district. 8pm. Tickets between €80 and €200. www.soldoutticketbox.com