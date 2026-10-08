Five masked men armed with knives and a gun broke into a home in Limassol in the early hours of Thursday, tying up a couple and stealing €5,000 in cash and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of euros.

According to Limassol CID chief Costas Michael, the robbery took place at around 3am in the Sfalangiotissa area, while the couple were asleep.

The 36-year-old woman told police that five masked men entered the bedroom she shared with her 43-year-old husband, carrying knives and a firearm.

The intruders allegedly restrained her husband with adhesive tape before ordering her to open a safe in the bedroom.

They then stole approximately €5,000 in cash and jewellery valued at several hundred thousand euros, before tying up the woman with adhesive tape and fleeing.

The couple eventually managed to free themselves and contact police, who were alerted to the incident at around 7am.

Michael said officers had examined the scene and collected evidence, while investigators were reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

Initial investigations indicated that the perpetrators had gained entry through a window which was closed but not locked.

Asked about the nationality of the suspects, Michael said police had some indications but declined to elaborate while investigations were ongoing.

No arrests have been reported.