The state has a responsibility to support patients and families while encouraging a culture of giving, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Thursday as he urged a greater public trust in Cyprus’ organ transplantation system.

In a recorded message marking the 25th European Day for Organ, Tissue and Cell Donation, which Cyprus will host in Paphos on Friday, Christodoulides urged the public to learn more about donation and support it through their actions.

The event is dedicated to organ, tissue and cell donors and their families, who give what he described as the “gift of life” through living and deceased donation.

He said donation was “a selfless act that brings strangers together through the most meaningful connection possible, life itself”.

Christodoulides said every transplant had a human story behind it, involving donors and families, as well as patients facing illness and hoping for another chance at life.

Hosting the European Day in Paphos, he said, was an important recognition for Cyprus.

It also carried a responsibility to speak openly about donation, provide accurate information and address fears and misconceptions.

“It is the responsibility of the state and the authorities to foster trust in the organ transplantation system, support patients and their families, and strengthen a culture of solidarity, empathy and giving,” he said.

Cyprus has worked closely with the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines and HealthCare and participates in European initiatives on donation and transplantation.

Christodoulides said the health ministry and transplantation council had also taken steps to strengthen the sector, with state support.

He pledged continued efforts to improve donation and transplantation services, with safety, transparency, respect for human dignity and equal access for patients.

However, he stressed that no system could succeed without public participation.

The president thanked donors and their families, describing their generosity as an example of humanity, while expressing support for people awaiting transplants and recipients.

He invited the public to join the celebrations at Paphos Mediaeval Castle Square on Friday, saying Cyprus could become part of a “chain of life” connecting people, families and generations.