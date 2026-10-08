Education Minister Athena Michaelidou described the reaction of teachers’ organisations to the government’s new appointment system as “excessive” on Thursday, hours before a planned protest outside the presidential palace at 5pm.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, she insisted that the ministry’s proposal met most of the unions’ demands.

The remaining point of disagreement was automatic permanent status “which is something we cannot do”, she stressed.

Michaelidou said the ministry was already in dialogue with the unions and was “surprised” that protests had been called.

She said the decision to protest was taken “before we even gave our final proposal”.

She said the abolition of the appointment list was decided by law in 2015 and that from next year only those who pass the examination will be admitted.

The long transition period had created distortions, both in the exam and for people already working in schools, she said.

“We are correcting the distortions so that in 2027 we will have teachers to appoint,” she said.

Under the plan, a closed registry would include permanent staff and contract employees who meet set criteria.

Appointments would be made 50 per cent from the registry and 50 per cent from the list of candidates who have passed the exam, with permanent posts then available through the exam.

“We are giving these people the right to be appointed, we are not abandoning them,” she assured.

She said the registry would remain in place, so those on it can stay in the profession until they become permanent.

Michaelidou said proposals from the unions are expected by next Wednesday, with the plan to be sent to cabinet and then to parliament for further discussion.

She said the reform would remove about 40,000 people from the list of potential appointees, which would improve prospects for those already serving in schools.

Only individuals who have served in the system during the last five years would remain on it.

She said written examinations for permanent posts were required as “there is no other legal way.”

Oelmek, the secondary school teachers’ union, said after their contact with Michaelidou that serious issues remained.

Its leader, Costas Constantinou, said the unions wanted to ensure the security of colleagues who have worked in public schools for years, “have been evaluated, have been trained.”

Myria Vasiliou, who leads the primary school union Poed, warned that Poed would “react strongly” if teachers who had supported public schools for years were disadvantaged.

She also said abolishing the list could mean “there will be no teachers to meet the needs in schools.”

Michaelidou said the exam would be revised to improve its content and validity rather than its level of difficulty.