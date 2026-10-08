Police are investigating an attempted murder after a 44-year-old foreign national was seriously injured during an altercation with a colleague at a construction site in Limassol on Thursday morning.

The suspect, a 47-year-old man of the same nationality as the victim, fled the scene and remains at large.

Limassol CID chief Costas Michael said police were alerted at around 8am to an injured man at a building under construction in the Mouttayiaka area.

Initial investigations indicated that the 44-year-old had been involved in a heated argument with a colleague, who allegedly attacked him with a cutting tool, inflicting a serious abdominal wound.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the Mediterranean Hospital, where he was undergoing surgery. His condition was described as serious but stable.

Michael said police were searching for the 47-year-old suspect and hoped to locate him soon.

Investigations are continuing.