An excavator suffered “extensive damage” after a fire broke out in Larnaca on Thursday evening, the fire brigade said on Friday, adding that two warehouses containing animal feed were also “affected by the smoke” generated by the fire.

The fire brigade said information about the fire was received at 6.30pm, and that four fire engines were dispatched to the scene, with the fire being brought under control at 7.06pm precisely.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is expected to be launched in due course.