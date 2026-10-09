Two men aged 20 and 26 were arrested after police found more than a kilo of cannabis, 50g of cocaine and 95g of cannabis resin in an apartment in Limassol on Friday.

Drug squad (Ykan) officers searched the property following a tip off and assessment of information, police said.

Officers initially found around 2g of cannabis and a precision scale before discovering nine packages of cannabis in a laundry bag.

Two packages containing 50g of cocaine and another containing 95g of cannabis resin were also found in the bag.

Police seized €2,870 in cash, three mobile phones and other items as evidence.

The two residents were arrested on suspicion of illegal drug possession, possession with intent to supply and money laundering.

The suspects were subsequently taken into custody after being arrested, and are expected to appear before Limassol district court tomorrow for a hearing on their remand.

Police investigations into the case are continuing.