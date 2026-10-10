Police are investigating two robberies in Limassol in which two women were targeted by hooded gangs on motorcycles in the early hours of Saturday.

In the first case, a 25-year-old woman told police she was riding an electric scooter on Ayias Sofias Street at about 3.45am when three hooded individuals on motorcycles approached, pushed her to the ground and took her bag.

Only some 15 minutes later, at around 4am, a 61-year-old woman reported being approached while walking towards Ayias Sofias Street, where three hooded individuals threatened her with a knife and took her backpack.

Limassol CID are working to identify those responsible.