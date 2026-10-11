Police confirmed on Sunday that a bear that escaped from its enclosure at Melios Zoo on Saturday evening has been returned safely.

Police were informed by the manager of a property in Kokkinotrimithia that a bear was on the loose, with officers swiftly dispatched to the scene.

The person in charge of the premises restrained the animal and led it back to its enclosure.

Melios Zoo offered a differing account of how far the animal went, for in a social media post, it described the incident as “isolated and unfortunate” and said one of its two bears “briefly left its pen while the park was closed to visitors”.

It clarified that the bear did not at any point leave the zoo grounds.

The zoo said staff reacted immediately and informed the authorities, with the proprietor leading the bear back to its pen.

The zoo said its priority remains “the safety of visitors and the welfare of the animals in its care”.

Police said they are continuing their inquiries into the incident.