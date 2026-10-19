A book by Angeliki Katsani on her father, Georgios Katsanis, the commander of the 33rd Commando Squadron who died in the Turkish invasion of 1974, has been presented in Nicosia.

Titled Georgios Katsanis, The Commander of St Hilarion and His Legacy, the event was organised by the veteran commandos’ association (Psasn) and Yermanos Publications.

Katsanis was sent to Cyprus in 1973 as a major, and subsequently took command of the 33rd Squadron, based in Kyrenia.

When the invasion began on July 20, the squadron was ordered back to its dispersal area at Bellapais on rescue missions.

The battalion was relentlessly attacked from the air near Klepini and was forced to finish the journey to Bellapais on foot.

That night squadrons moved behind enemy lines to take Kotza Kaya hill, south of St Hilarion castle, control of such a position being seen as crucial in preventing the Turkish bridgehead between Kyrenia and Nicosia; Katsanis’ batallion, the 33rd was assigned to Petromouthia hill.

Companies of the 31st battalion attacked at 11pm after an artillery diversion and took the Turkish paratrooper camp, which had been held by Turkish Cypriot paramilitary since 1963, without suffering any casualties.

The commandos came under counterattack until about 5am, however the infantry unit due to relieve them did not arrive, and they were ordered to withdraw.

Katsanis was killed by sniper fire during the disengagement, and his comrades’ attempts to recover his body failed.

He was listed as a missing person for 46 years until 2020 when his remains were identified in a mass grave, and he was buried in his hometown of Sidirokastro in Greece that year; he was promoted posthumously to lieutenant general.

The 33rd’s camp at Stavrovouni as well as a park in Strovolos carry his name, and a bust stands at the Mari naval base.