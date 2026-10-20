Finance Minister Makis Keravnos, House President Annita Demetriou and international businessman John Christodoulou will be among the speakers at the 17th Limassol Economic Forum, which takes place on Friday, October 23, 2026, at the Parklane Resort and Spa.

Held under the theme “The World in 2027: The New Global Landscape for Business, Economics and Security”, the event will bring together political leaders, diplomats, business executives, academics and international experts to examine developments shaping the global economy and security environment.

The discussions will focus on how geopolitical shifts, economic pressures and emerging technologies are influencing decisions by governments, companies and investors ahead of 2027.

The business programme will feature Bank of Cyprus chief risk officer Demetris Demetriou, Deloitte Cyprus chief executive Pieris Markou, Elias Neocleous and Co managing partner Elias Neocleous, and bbf: chief executive Constantinos Savvides.

They will examine how companies can prepare for an increasingly fragmented world, the main strategic risks facing businesses and the impact of artificial intelligence on productivity and competitive advantage.

The diplomatic discussions will include Italy’s ambassador to Cyprus Antonella Cavallari, British High Commissioner Michael Tatham and Indian High Commissioner Manish.

Their session will address geopolitical rivalries, changing international alliances, the future of transatlantic relations and the emerging global order.

The implications for Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean will also be examined by ELIAMEP board chairman Loukas Tsoukalis, international relations and security studies professor Panayiotis Tsakonas, Institute of Global Affairs director Constantinos Filis and Steven Blockmans, deputy director of the International Centre for Defence and Security.

Economic sessions will feature IOBE director-general and Athens University of Economics and Business professor Nikos Vettas, alongside Panos Tsakloglou, professor and member of the Bank of Greece’s Monetary Policy Council.

Their discussions will cover European competitiveness, productivity, investment, demographic change, labour markets and the sustainability of pension systems.

The economic future of Europe will also be discussed by MEPs Michalis Hadjipantela and Giorgos Aftias.

Meanwhile, Invest Cyprus chairman Evgenios Evgeniou and Dimitris Skalkos, secretary-general for international economic relations at Greece’s Foreign Ministry and president of Enterprise Greece, will examine global investment flows over the next five years.

Energy specialist Gina Cohen will focus on natural gas and the Eastern Mediterranean, including regional market dynamics, Egypt’s role, available export routes and the conditions needed to strengthen regional cooperation and energy security.

The forum has established itself as a major platform for economic and business debate in Cyprus, bringing together local and international participants to discuss developments affecting the island, Europe and neighbouring regions.