The National Bank of Greece has purchased 330,000 of its own shares for a total of €5.36 million as part of an ongoing buyback programme approved by shareholders earlier this year.

The bank acquired the shares on Euronext Athens between October 8 and October 15, at a weighted average price of €16.2581 per share, according to an official announcement.

The total cost of the purchases was €5,365,183.50, the bank reported.

The largest daily purchase took place on October 8, when the bank bought 105,000 shares at an average price of €16.1527, spending €1,696,033.50.

It purchased 50,000 shares on October 9 at an average price of €16.1908, for a total of €809,540.

A further 25,000 shares were acquired on October 12 at an average price of €16.2428, costing €406,070.

On October 13, the bank purchased 50,000 shares at an average price of €16.4724, for a total of €823,620.

It bought another 50,000 shares on October 14 at an average price of €16.4034, spending €820,170.

The final transaction in the reported period took place on October 15, when 50,000 shares were purchased at an average price of €16.195, at a cost of €809,750.

Following these transactions, the National Bank of Greece directly held 17,343,425 of its own shares, representing 1.92 per cent of its share capital.

The buyback programme was approved at the bank’s annual general meeting on April 30, 2026, with the bank announcing the start of the first tranche on June 12.

The European Central Bank’s (ECB) Single Supervisory Mechanism approved the programme on June 8.

Finally, the bank said it intends to proceed with the subsequent cancellation of the shares acquired.