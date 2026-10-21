Allwyn AG has announced that Eurobank SA will act as the paying bank for its upcoming €0.20 interim distribution, which is scheduled to be paid in November to eligible shareholders who do not opt for a scrip alternative.

The distribution will be processed through the operators of the beneficiaries’ accounts in the Dematerialised Securities System, including banks, custodians and securities firms.

The payment procedures will be conducted in accordance with Euronext Athens regulations and relevant corporate resolutions.

The option remains available for eligible investors who prefer not to elect to receive shares under the scrip alternative to receive the payout in cash.