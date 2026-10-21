Alpha Bank purchased 1,157,429 of its own shares for €4.88 million during the week ending October 16, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme, the lender has announced.

The shares were traded on Euronext Athens between October 12 and October 16, at an average purchase price of €4.2187 per share, with the total consideration amounting to €4,882,845.72.

The bank’s announcement, published on October 20, follows an earlier update dated July 31 and relates to a buyback programme approved by its annual general meeting on June 26, 2026.

The transaction details listed in the announcement record the purchase on October 15, when all 1,157,429 shares were acquired at an average price of €4.2187.

The shares were purchased at prices ranging from €4.199 to €4.24.

Following the latest purchases, Alpha Bank holds 15,758,061 of its own shares, representing 0.70 per cent of its total share capital.