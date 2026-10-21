The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Wednesday announced that it has approved the listing of €50 million in new 13-week government treasury bills, following an auction held on October 19, with trading scheduled to begin on Friday, October 23.

The issue comprises 50,000 treasury bills with a nominal value of €1,000 each, representing the 10th issue in the 2026 series.

The bills will run from October 23, 2026, until January 22, 2027, and were issued by the Republic of Cyprus following the auction conducted earlier this week.

The CSE said it had accepted the securities for listing under Article 58(1) of the Cyprus Securities and Stock Exchange Law.

It also approved their simultaneous registration with the Central Depository and Central Registry, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the legislation governing the exchange’s securities depository and registry.

The treasury bills will not bear interest, with their trading code listed as TB13J26 and their International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) set as CY0241530811.

Trading will take place on the bond market of the CSE’s regulated market, beginning on October 23, the same date as the issue date.