Disy president Annita Demetriou has left open the possibility of supporting President Nikos Christodoulides in the second round of the presidential election should the Disy candidate fail to qualify.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Demetriou said it was her priority, as well as that of other party figures, that “left-wing policies do not come to power”.

Disy deputy chairman Efthymios Diplaros and former parliamentary representative Nikos Tornaritis have previously expressed the same position.

She was responding to a proposal by former president Nicos Anastasiades for a preliminary agreement between Christodoulides and Disy.

Under it, whichever side is eliminated in the first round would commit to backing the other against the candidate supported by Akel.

Demetriou said she understood the concern of Anastasiades and party officials, which she described as “preventing the left from taking power”.

She however expressed confidence that the party’s candidate would convince voters and reach the second round, and urged members to “convince the public of our own proposals”.

Demetriou also referred to her decision to withdraw her candidacy for the Disy nomination.

She said party supporters now felt relieved, but cautioned that “unity is not ensured from one day to the next”.

On the arrangement between Averof Neophytou and Giorgos Pamborides, she said both men had committed to supporting whoever secures the party’s nomination.