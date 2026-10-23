The Bank of Cyprus will announce its financial results for the first nine months of 2026 on November 5, after the group’s board reviews the figures at a meeting scheduled for the previous day.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company said on Friday that its board of directors would convene on Wednesday, November 4, to examine the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2026.

The results will be released before the opening of trading on the Athens Stock Exchange and the Cyprus Stock Exchange on Thursday, November 5.

The announcement comes shortly after the completion of the acquisition of performing loans worth approximately €130 million and deposits of around €440 million from the Cyprus Development Bank (CDB).

The transaction, announced by the two banks on Wednesday, followed receipt of all required regulatory approvals and covered substantially all of CDB’s performing loans and deposits, alongside certain other assets and liabilities.

The acquisition, which was agreed in March, was completed at a price close to the book value of the transferred assets and liabilities.

According to CDB, the total estimated discount on the assets transferred amounted to approximately €2.8 million, with the consideration agreed at nearly par.

Any balancing amount arising from the transaction was settled in cash, the banks said.

The upcoming results will also follow the decision earlier this month to extend group chief executive Panicos Nicolaou’s tenure until December 31, 2031.

The decision builds on an earlier extension approved in November 2024, which had secured his position until December 31, 2028.

Nicolaou has served as group chief executive since September 2019, and the latest extension will keep him in the role for a further three years beyond the previously agreed expiry date.

The nine-month results are expected to provide an updated picture of the banking group’s financial performance following the completion of the CDB transaction and the extension of its chief executive’s tenure.