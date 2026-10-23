The Cyprus Computer Society (CCS) will present the findings of its Cyprus IT Market Survey 2026 in Nicosia on November 12, outlining the state of the sector, its main trends and its growth prospects.

The event will take place at 7pm at LOFT Restaurant & Bar and will be attended by professionals from the technology industry, business executives and representatives of organisations, as well as others interested in the future of technology in Cyprus.

Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianou will address the event, highlighting the importance of the growth prospects of Cyprus’ IT market.

The study was funded by the CCS and conducted by research organisation IMR, with the aim of providing an overview of the local IT market and identifying its main developments and opportunities for expansion.

The society described the research as a significant contribution to Cyprus’ IT industry, providing an assessment of current market conditions and the sector’s future prospects.

Following the presentation, a networking cocktail reception will give attendees the opportunity to exchange views and establish professional contacts.

Further information and registration are available through the website of the Cyprus Computer Society.