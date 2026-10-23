K+G Complex Public Company Ltd has approved an interim dividend of approximately €771,517 from its 2026 profits, with eligible shareholders set to receive €0.006 per share, the company announced on Friday.

The company’s board of directors approved the distribution at a meeting held on October 23, 2026.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders registered in the records of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2026, which has been set as the record date.

The last trading day on which shares will carry the entitlement to the dividend is November 3, while the shares will trade ex-dividend from November 4.

Investors who acquire shares through an off-exchange transfer will also qualify for the payment, provided the transfer has been completed by the record date.

The dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders either directly or into the bank account of their participant or operator by December 1, 2026, the company said.