Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis inaugurated the new Sykaminou water reservoir in Ayios Athanasios on Friday.

The 2,000 cubic metre tank, built by the Limassol local government organisation (EOA) cost €840,000.

The reservoir replaces an old 500 cubic metre tank and is meant to meet growing demand in a community of some 17,000 permanent residents.

EOA Limassol chief Yiannis Tsouloftas said the project formed part of a systematic upgrade of water supply infrastructure.

He said three other reservoirs have been completed in Ayia Fyla, Kato Polemidia and Yermasoyia at a total cost of €2.9 million, funded through the recovery and resilience plan, while new tanks are being planned in Mesa Yeitonia and Fasoula.

Senekis said that “every project that enhances the security of water supply is an investment in the quality of life, development and resilience of our country”.

He said the value of such projects lay in “the stability of supply, better management of stocks” and a network ready to respond to higher demand or emergencies.

He said climate change and prolonged drought were placing growing pressure on water resources, which made “investment in storage and distribution particularly important”.

The government, through the water development department (WDD), is implementing a national water security plan built around desalination and the reuse of recycled water.

The minister also stressed cooperation between central and local government, remarking that “water knows no administrative boundaries”, and so requires coordination and stable planning.

The inauguration follows the start of other work by EOA Limassol, for in August, the organisation began a €9.2 million project, co-financed by the EU, to replace 100 kilometres of ageing water mains in the city centre.

The pipes in question have recorded a high number of failures and high levels of water loss.

The new network will cover about 220 roads and serve some 40,000 residents across an area of roughly 2.6 square kilometres. Construction is expected to take 24 months.

Limassol EOA is also installing 80,000 smart water meters worth €13 million and building four further reservoirs with a combined capacity of about 9,000 cubic metres, at a cost of €3.8 million.