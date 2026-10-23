Lordos United Public Ltd completed the payment of its €200,000 final dividend to eligible shareholders on Friday, the company announced.

The payment follows a decision by the company’s annual general meeting on September 23, 2026, to approve a final dividend of €0.0039576 per share, in line with a proposal submitted by the board of directors.

The company had announced the dividend on September 24, with the distribution now completed earlier than expected on Friday.

The announcement comes a day after Lordos United confirmed the completion of its €8.16 million acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in P&S Carton Industries Ltd, following regulatory approval.

The transaction involved the acquisition of 35,700 shares in the Cypriot cardboard packaging manufacturer under a share purchase agreement signed on July 10, 2026.

The Commission for the Protection of Competition approved the deal, finding that the concentration was compatible with the functioning of competition in the market.

Following completion, P&S Carton became a subsidiary of Lordos United, while the sellers retained a combined 49 per cent shareholding.

The acquisition marks Lordos United’s entry into Cyprus’ corrugated cardboard packaging sector, expanding its activities beyond its existing plastics manufacturing and packaging operations.