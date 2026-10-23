Medochemie founder and executive chairman Andreas Pittas has been honoured for his contribution to Cyprus’ industry, economy and society, as the pharmaceutical company celebrates 50 years of operations and continues to expand its international presence.

The award was presented by the Association of the Industrialists of Ayios Athanasios during a dinner marking its 40th anniversary this week, recognising Pittas’ longstanding contribution to healthcare, environmental protection, economic development and the wider community.

President Nikos Christodoulides and association president Vasos Demetriades presented the award in the presence of House President Annita Demetriou, Transport Minister Evi Tsolaki, Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides and representatives of Cyprus’ business and industrial community.

The ceremony also featured a tribute film tracing Pittas’ personal and professional journey, from the early days of Medochemie to its development into an internationally established pharmaceutical manufacturer.

The recognition comes at a particularly significant time for the company, which is celebrating half a century since its establishment in 1976.

Founded just two years after the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, when the island was still struggling to rebuild its economy, Medochemie began with just eight employees, limited resources and little of the pharmaceutical manufacturing expertise available in more established markets.

Five decades later, the company employs 2,000 people, operates 15 manufacturing facilities across Cyprus, the Netherlands and Vietnam, and maintains 19 offices worldwide, with a commercial presence in 122 countries.

Reflecting on that journey, Pittas acknowledged that the company’s expansion had been accompanied by difficulties, setbacks and failures, stressing that its success had never been straightforward.

He explained that he had recognised early on that Cyprus’ geographical limitations should not determine the scale of his ambitions. Instead, he turned to international markets, investing in scientific expertise, research and quality while placing particular emphasis on building trust.

For Pittas, Medochemie’s development also demonstrates that a country’s size need not determine the extent of its economic or industrial potential.

Turning to the wider manufacturing sector, he stressed that Cyprus’ industrial contribution extends well beyond its direct economic value, pointing to its role in developing expertise, strengthening professional skills, creating employment and supporting the country’s international business presence.

At the same time, he emphasised the importance of responding to continuing advances in science and technology, arguing that education, research, innovation and investment in young people are essential to Cyprus’ long-term development.

Beyond business and industry, Pittas placed particular emphasis on the social responsibilities of entrepreneurship, linking education, science, culture, environmental protection and community involvement to the responsibility of leaving future generations with greater opportunities.

He also stressed that preserving the achievements of previous generations was not enough, arguing that each generation had a responsibility to build upon that inheritance and create something of lasting value for those who follow.

Pittas went on to acknowledge the 40-year contribution of the Agios Athanasios Industrialists Association, recognising its efforts to address challenges affecting the wider industrial community rather than individual businesses alone.

Concluding his remarks, he expressed his gratitude for the distinction, sharing the recognition with his family, colleagues and successive generations of Medochemie employees whose dedication, expertise and creativity have helped shape the company’s growth over the past five decades.