Former health minister and presidential hopeful, George Pamboridis, has called for a commitment from anyone entering Disy’s internal process to choose a presidential candidate that they will not stand as an independent if they lose, he said on Thursday.

Speaking on the Pints of Politics podcast, Pamboridis said no such commitment exists at present, and that without it he would not provide one himself.

He assured that he would back Averof Neophytou in the event that he should should win the party process.

Discussing a possible run of his own, he said he believed his candidacy could secure victory for Disy in both rounds of the presidential election.

Neophytou, a former Disy leader, announced on Wednesday that he will ask party members for a vote of confidence to run in the 2028 election.

He first announced his intention to stand late last month, citing the continued deadlock in the Cyprus problem.

Disy will decide on November 28 for its presidential candidate.