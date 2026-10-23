Twenty-two petrol stations had failed to pass on the full reduction in heating fuel prices by noon on Friday, despite a cut in the tax on heating fuel coming into effect earlier in the day, the consumer protection service said.

According to the service, 268 of the 290 petrol stations monitored had reduced their prices by at least 6.39 cents per litre.

However, the remaining 22 had either reduced prices by less than 6.39 cents per litre or had not lowered them at all. In some cases, prices had even increased.

The House on Thursday approved the reduction in heating fuel tax as part of a package of measures announced in late September to ease the cost of living.

The tax was reduced by 5.3 cents per litre, with the lower rate set to remain in effect until April 30, 2027.

The consumer protection service said it had published a table on its website listing petrol stations and their prices, allowing consumers to compare changes following the tax reduction.

The government estimates that the measure will result in approximately €5.2 million in lost tax revenue.

During Thursday’s House debate, MPs across the political spectrum supported the measure, although some criticised it as too little, too late.