Dome Investments Public Company Ltd and A. Tsokkos Hotels Public Ltd have re-elected their directors, reappointed KPMG Ltd as their auditors and retained existing board remuneration arrangements at their annual general meetings held in Protaras on Thursday.

According to announcements released on Friday, the two meetings took place on October 22, 2026, at the Constantinos the Great Beach Hotel, with both companies approving their respective directors’ re-elections and the continuation of their auditors’ appointments.

Dome Investments held its 43rd annual general meeting, while A. Tsokkos Hotels held its 25th annual general meeting.

Dome Investments approved its directors’ report, financial statements and auditors’ report for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Shareholders also approved the re-election of retiring directors Anastasia Tsokkou and Nestoras Kiriakides.

The meeting further agreed that remuneration for executive and non-executive directors in 2026 would remain at an annual fee of €3,000, plus €500 for each meeting of the board of directors.

KPMG Ltd was reappointed as the company’s auditor, with the board authorised to determine the firm’s remuneration.

At A. Tsokkos Hotels’ annual general meeting, shareholders approved the management report, the holding company’s audited financial statements, the audited consolidated financial statements, the corporate governance report and the auditors’ report for 2024, as presented in the annual report.

The meeting also approved the re-election of retiring directors Anastasia Tsokkou, George Hadjiyiannis and Thanasis Stavrouli.

Director remuneration at A. Tsokkos Hotels will also remain unchanged in 2026, with an annual fee of €3,000 and an additional €500 for each meeting of the board.

The same €500 fee will apply to meetings of each subcommittee established in accordance with the corporate governance code.

KPMG Ltd was also reappointed as A. Tsokkos Hotels’ external auditor, with the board authorised to determine its fee.

The resolutions maintain the existing remuneration framework for both companies while confirming the continuation of their respective boards and external audit arrangements.