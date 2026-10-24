British annual house prices ​rose at their weakest ‌annual pace since March in August, ​according to official ​data published this week ⁠that also showed ​growth in average ​private rents held at its highest since the end ​of last ​year.

Annual house price inflation eased ‌to ⁠0.9 per cent in August from 1.2 per cent in July, the Office ​for National ​Statistics ⁠said.

Average rents increased by 3.8 per cent ​year-on-year in ​September, ⁠the same pace as in August ⁠and ​the joint-strongest ​reading since December.