British annual house prices rose at their weakest annual pace since March in August, according to official data published this week that also showed growth in average private rents held at its highest since the end of last year.
Annual house price inflation eased to 0.9 per cent in August from 1.2 per cent in July, the Office for National Statistics said.
Average rents increased by 3.8 per cent year-on-year in September, the same pace as in August and the joint-strongest reading since December.
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