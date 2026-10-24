Defending Ningbo Open champion Elena Rybakina overcame Russian sixth seed Diana Shnaider 6-3 7-5 in the semi-final on Saturday to reach another title clash and remind rivals of her threat ahead of next month’s WTA Finals.

The world number one will face Leylah Fernandez in the final on Sunday after the unseeded Canadian beat Czech Marie Bouzkova by the same 6-3 7-5 scoreline in the earlier semi at the Yinzhou International Tennis Centre in the eastern Chinese city.

Australian and US Open champion Rybakina, who arrived for her title defence after a bruising defeat in Beijing and a foot injury that forced her out of Wuhan, showed flashes of her best form despite a few wobbles against the 13th-ranked Shnaider.

An aggressive start with powerful winners from deep helped three-times Grand Slam winner Rybakina take full control of the opening frame, which she sealed on her 11th set point after a sudden dip in form.

The 27-year-old continued to struggle with the accuracy of her first serve in the next set, but won the crucial points and carved out a 4-3 advantage with a break, only to be broken to love in the 10th game.

Rybakina responded strongly to get her nose in front again in the next game with some big hitting, before closing out the victory with a much more assured display on serve to take her place in the final.